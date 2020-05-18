Gregory Scott Pethick

PETHICK, GREGORY SCOTT “Bubba”/”Jake” of Ortonville, Michigan. Died May 16, 2020.

He was 55.

Gregory was born, July 9, 1964 in Pontiac, Michigan to Harry Thomas and Loretta Sue (nee: MacAlpine) Pethick. He is survived by his parents Tom and Loretta Pethick; two sisters, Kimberly Pethick and Kristine (Gordon) Ross; two nieces, Morgan and Mackenzie Ross; his aunts and uncles, Richard & Joann Pethick, Ron and Carol Pethick, Betty and Bill Hewitt, Richard MacAlpine, Julie Eby and Michael and Karen MacAlpine. Greg was a 1982 graduate of Brandon High School and was employed by Angstrom Tubular Solutions. A PRIVATE celebration of his Life will be held at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be open to the public from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. We will be allowing 10 people to pass thru at a time to pay their rspects. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com