Guy Mattana

MATTANA, GUY of Ortonville, Michigan; Passed away peacefully in his home on April 16, 2022. He was 96.

Guy was born on January 21, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Luigia (nee: Cavalli) Mattana. He married the late Betty Cooper on May 8, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan. They were married just shy of 73 years. They met at the corner sweet shoppe shortly before Guy enlisted. A TRUE LOVE STORY. She died on March 22, 2021. He is the proud father of four children, Guy (Deborah) Mattana, William A. (Beverly) Mattana, Kathleen (Michael) Alaimo and Robert E. (Durinda) Mattana; 10 grandchildren, Carrie Price, Kirk Mattana, Nicole Kata, Guy Michael Mattana, Michael P. Alaimo, Brenica, Harvey, Matthew Alaimo, Anthony Mattana, Joel Mattana and Julia Alaimo and 11 great grandchildren, Ava, Jack, Miles, Calan, Kaleaha, Alex, Avery, Abigail, William, Guy and Roman. Upon turning 18 years old, he enlisted to serve his country during WWII, wanting to become a pilot. He joined the U.S. Army-Air Corp at Selfridge Air Force Base in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Due to the number of pilots, the Army sent him to gunnery school at the base in Kingman, AZ. He was assigned to the 8th Air Force Base in England where he was a S. Sgt. Ball Turret gunner on a Boeing B-17 flying fortress. He flew 24 missions over Germany. They all came home. He stayed in contact with his crew over the years. There is a book “The Youngest Crew” (averaging 19.5 years of age) written by the pilot Paul Wagner. S. Sgt. Mattana was awarded the EAME Ribbon with three Bronze Stars. He also received his Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. He became a successful Independent Insurance Agent retiring in 1988. He was an active member of the Venetian Club of Mutual Aid which his father was an original member. A club he loved dearly. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Venetian Club Education Fund 29310 John R., Madison Heights, MI 48071 To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com