Halloween returns to the village

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- Halloween is back to normal this year.

“Halloween 2020 looked a little different,” said village manager Ryan Madis.

After not holding village-hosted events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the village is once again going to host their regular Halloween activities. The council voted at their regular meeting on Monday night to allow Madis to handle Halloween festivities with a unanimous vote.

On Oct. 31, trick-or-treating will take place in the village 6:30-7:30 p.m. The siren will signal the beginning and ending of trick-or-treating, and streets will be closed to traffic in the village to allow for safe trick-or-treating.

In addition, there will be a bonfire, cider and donuts at the DPW garage immediately following at 159 Cedar St.

“It will take a village,” said Madis.

The village offices will also be accepting Halloween candy as part of the annual candy drive, which was not hosted by the village last year. The candy will be distributed to residents in the village to offset the cost, as they regularly have hundreds of trick-or-treaters. Candy donations can be dropped off at the village offices, 476 Mill Street, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Donations are due by Oct. 28.

Any village resident that would like to be placed on the distribution list for candy, contact the village offices at 248-627-4976 or by email at

villageclerk@ortonvillevillage.com to sign up.