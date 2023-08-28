Happy trails: Perry Road pathway boardwalk, bridge

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas — The latest township pathway project along the south side of Perry Road that began earlier this summer features a boardwalk, which took shape earlier this month, just west of Atlas. The raised structure is necessary to traverse low areas and uneven ground.

The two-mile section of the Iron Belle Trail from Atlas to Grand Blanc Township will connect the existing Gale Road trail and end near Mancour Drive just east of the Grand Blanc Middle School. The project which is expected to be completed in November, is a 10-feet-wide path that includes a 14-feet swath with two-feet on each side of the trail. Prints of the plan are also available at the township hall.

When funding becomes available, a final section of the project will be in 2024 and include a bridge over Thread Creek via Mancour Drive then go to the Grand Blanc Middle School.

The Iron Belle Trail, a state project which seeks to establish two continuous trails, one for biking and one for hiking, from Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula.