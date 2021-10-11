Joanne Hazel

HAZEL, JOANNE A. of Ortonville, Michigan; went to be with her Lord on October 10, 2021. She was 67.

JoAnne was born January 20, 1954 in Washington D.C. to the late Albert and Monalee (nee: Ellis) Altshuler. She married James C. Hazel on August 27, 1974 in Denton, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Hazel; two children, Christina (Mark) Panaggio and Clifford Hazel; three grandchildren, Anthony, Ruben and Luca Panaggio. JoAnne was a long-time member on North Oaks Church (9600 Ortonville Road, Clarkston, Michigan) where her funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until the time of the service. Pastor Steve Brown, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial donations may be made to the church. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com