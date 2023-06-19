Jobs waiting for high school, college students

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — For the past 40 years, Mark Brownrigg owner of Brown’s Do-it-Center, 7281 S. State Road, Goodrich, could expect 30-40 applications in the spring for summer help about the time school was out.

“I surely don’t have the amount of applications that I used to get in here,” said Brownrigg. “This year the number of apps it’s been about five.”

With summer vacation in full swing for area schools and colleges the quest for summer jobs typically includes early applications and a multitude of attempts to land work.

Times have changed.

According to the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, the overall population of teens ages 16 to 19 has been steadily declining over the past decade, so the number of teens available to work has also fallen.

In 2023, there are just over 500,000 teens in this age group in Michigan, and roughly 235,000 (46.6 percent) plan on seeking or holding a job this summer.

The summer 2023 unemployment rate among teens is expected to average 12.7 percent, a slight decline from the previous year’s average rate of 14.4 percent.

The statewide trend is reflected locally.

“The shortage of summer help is real,” said Jennifer Wilkins, co-owner of Bueche’s Food World, 400 North Ortonville Road. “I just don’t know where they all went.”

Bueche’s welcomes part-time help through the summer months for those 15 years old and up.

“The hours are flexible and we are happy to work around sports,”she said. “We’ll work around family vacations, classes, and the job can go into the fall too after school returns. There’s also openings at other departments here at our Ortonville store.”

Jenifer Parkinson, office manager for the past 15 years at Goodrich Country Club, 10080 East Hegel Road, Goodrich employs about 35 and is open March to November.

“We are always looking for help, stop by and fill out an application,” said Parkinson. “Help can be hard to find help. Kitchen help is especially difficult to find. Some want to work but can’t since they need a drivers license.”

Fred Saber, owner of Ugly Dog, 8440 South State Road, Goodrich, employees about 32 and welcomes local summer help.

“Right now my whole afternoon shift is Brandon and Goodrich high school students, it’s a great group of kids,” said Saber, who has been in business for about 30 years. “I’m looking for summer help all the time. We have a new facility here in Goodrich and we’ll work with those wishing to stay all year.”

Kennel techs are needed to look after and cleanup after dogs

“Come in and fill out an application, high school or college,” he said. “The summer jobs are vital to local youth and keeping the community employed.”

Mark Bell, owner of Papa Bellas’ 425 Mill St, Ortonville, welcomes applications at the famous eatery.

“Finding help has been a problem for the past two years now,” said Bell, a local business owner for the past 32 years. “However at one point I went a long time without receiving any applications. I’ve been very fortunate with a lot of the staff I had stayed with me. We’ll be hiring more in the fall.”