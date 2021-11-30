John Jacobs

JACOBS, JOHN ROBERT of Spring Hill, Florida. Passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was 80.

Loving husband and father of three children. John was a long-time resident of Ortonville and active in the St. Anne Church parish and the Knights of Columbus.

John was born on August 17, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Helen (Neumann) Jacobs. On December 29, 1965 he married Lynda Marie Miller. Together they raised two daughters, Loryn and Beth, and one son, John.

John retired from Partlan-Labadie Sheet Metal Company in 2004. He had a passion for golf and managed his Wednesday morning golf group at Timber Pines. He also served on many committees, including the Pine Glen Board of Directors. He was known for his storytelling, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. People could count on John.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda, his three children, Loryn (Mark) Mischke, Beth Duplaga, and John (Carrie) Jacobs, and his granddaughters, Molly, Kate, and Emily, and siblings Gary (Mary) Jacobs and Kathy (Pete) Mlinarcik.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 8 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM with the Rosary at 7:30 PM under the auspices of the Fr. Ging Council Knights of Columbus. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Anne Church, 825 S. Ortonville Rd, Ortonville, Michigan, on Thursday, December 9 at 11 AM. Interment will take place at a later date at Seymour Lake Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to St. Anne Care and Share, 825 S. Ortonville Rd, Ortonville, Michigan 48462. For those wishing to leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com