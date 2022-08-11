Judith Dewrock

DEWROCK, JUDITH ANN of Burton, Michigan; died on August 9, 2022. She was 82.

She was born on August 18, 1939 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to the late Albert and Oma (nee: Herzog) Goehman. She married Billy Dewrock on November 25, 1956 in Cape Gerardeau, MO. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Billy Dewrock; four children, Billy Joe (Sandra) Dewrock, Melissa (Robert) Farrar, Paula Dewrock and Terry (MaryAnn) Dewrock; nine grandchildren, Billy (Nicole) Dewrock, II, Bobbie Dewrock, Brandi (Dale) Miller, Jacob Hoover, Brandon (Christy) Rice, Donny (Danielle Rice, Dillon Farrer, Jenella Farrer and Stevie Holman; also survived by 10 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by her brother, James (Rosie) Goehman; six sisters, Betty (Paul) Asbridge, Barbara (Jim) McCormick, Ruthie (Cecil) Holman, Marilyn (Clyde “Sonny”) Anglin, Donna (David) Franklin and Karen (Larry) Mainord. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles and was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing bingo. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022 Hopewell Baptist Church 5162 N. Belsey Road, Flint, MI 48506. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com