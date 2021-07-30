Karen Owczarek

OWCZAREK, KAREN JANE of Ortonville, Michigan; died July 28, 2021. She was 75.

She was born February 19, 1946 in Royal Oak, Michigan to the late Fay and Mary Jane (nee: Cunningham) Stroud. She married Theodore H. “Ted” Owczarek on November 20, 1965 in Hazel Park, Michigan. He died on April 14, 2018. She is survived by two children, Joseph Owczarek and Janie (Scott) Reich; four grandchildren, Jackson Reich, Madison Reich, Tyler Reich and Grant Reich; two brothers, Gerald (Patty) Stroud and Donald (Josefina) Stroud; she was preceded in death by one son Charles Owczarek. Karen was a long-time member of St. Anne Catholic Church where her Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan and after 10:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com