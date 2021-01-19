Kraig Kather

KATHER, KRAIG R. of Springfield Township, Michigan; died January 9, 2021. He was 64.

He was born June 21, 1956 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Donald Wayne and Audrey Elaine (nee: Blank) Kather. He is survived by his significant other, Lois Peterson; one brother, Scott (Marla) Kather; nieces and nephews, Ryan Kather, Esther Kather, Rebecca Nam and Timothy Bruce. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Todd Kather and Brad Kather. Kraig owned and operated D & D Production, Inc. and part owner of D.E. Rogers & Associates in Waterford. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com