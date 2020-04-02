Letters to the Editor April 4, 2020

Achievements

(In response to, “Wake up,” a letter by Deborah Okolovitch, The Citizen, March 21, page 6)

Dear Editor,

Bonnie (Beltramo) you win the argument hands down. Keep up your great letters against the Red Hat Choir. It is beyond belief why they adore the self loving faux president who is obsessed by the success of Obama.

Compare their achievements: Obama saved the auto industry and thousands of jobs. Obama Care versus family separation policy creating thousands of orphans and distressed parents, never to see loved ones again. A self-serving tax cut for billionaires. The folly of billions wasted on a wall that will never be completed failed foreign policy that has alienated our allies in favor of Putin.

Trump is obviously jealous of Obamas’ success and favorability winning a Nobel prize, whereas Trump shows his low self esteem in his failed racist birther campaign. His attempt to rescue the failing economy at the expense of a sick and dying country, showing his values that put his presidency over the health of millions.

Come November a jury of concerned voters will end the nightmare and defeated Trump will board Air Force One, (note Deborah) and go off in the younder forever.

Dale Bond

Go Trump

(In response to, “System Needs Fixing,” a letter by Dale Bond, The Citizen, March 14, page 6)

Dear Editor

Oh, for cryin’ out loud. A guy takes a short vacation, comes home, reads your article in the local paper and gets the sudden urge to be sick to his stomach! I can’t even imagine how you can believe all the garbage that you write. Are you that naive? You really need to think things thru a bit better. May I suggest you call your doctor and get a prescription for some vitamin “B”. It’s suppose to help mental acuity for people over the age of 70. Do you honestly think that the American press would give Donald Trump “a pass” on all the things that you allege that he’s guilty of ? OF COURSE NOT…and rightfully so!

Let’s start with the stock market. Everyone who pays even a little attention to the market knows that the President, ANY President, has very little, if any, control over the market. THE reason we had a sudden downturn in the market was for 2 reasons. This has been widely reported by MULTIPLE networks and news outlets. It was because of the Coronavirus and the Oil Price war between Russia and Saudia Arabia. NOT whatever the President did, or didn’t do! How typical of you…Blame Trump if things go wrong, but don’t give him credit when things go right.

Now on to the stupid argument about Popular vote vs. Electoral College vote. This has been going on for YEARS. Most often, when the Democrats lose an election. Our forefathers developed this system (Electoral College) and it’s worked well since 1776! STOP cryin’ in your beer, deal with it!!!

Donald Trump was elected by the people of these United States. Too bad he wasn’t your choice, better luck next time. If they (Democrats) run Joe Biden against him then good luck. He’s unelectable for the simple fact that he withheld Foreign Aid funds to Ukraine until they gave up an investigation into Baresma (his son). And that is on tape with him bragging about it! Definitely NOT the guy I would vote for. My opinion is shared by millions of others!!!

You mentioned in your opinion piece that you have voted both Republican AND Democrat thru the years. I would suggest you go Republican this time around and join the winning side!!!!! Thank You,

Paul S. Lucas

Redeem yourself

(In response to, “Go Trump,” a letter by Paul Lucas, The Citizen, March 14, page 6)

Dear Editor,

You have much to say about Obama. Tell me which specific policy was harmful. Perhaps you don’t like clean air and water or was it protection of your natural resources. Come on Lucus. Give me a break.

Your argument rings hollow. Thanks to your hero Trump’s mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, unemployment is expected to hid 20 percent. Get yourself a red mask to match your hat: redeem yourself, vote Biden.

Dale Bond