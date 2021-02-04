Letters to the Editor, Feb. 6, 2021

Change

Dear Editor,

Change can be exciting or intimidating, but change is inevitable. Change continues for our Village government even after the November elections. One Council member stepped down, and we are excited to welcome the experienced Kay Green to fill that seat. Unexpectedly, the community lost an icon, Mr. Ron Sutton, leaving a hole in our hearts and our Council. We appreciate the capable Keith Dylus for accepting that open seat.

Last week, Village Manager Dale Stuart resigned, moving on to other opportunities better aligned with his job skills and interests. The Village is in the hiring process to find a new Manager with the best fit to “preserve the finest of Ortonville’s proud past and build on past successes for a promising future.” Your current Council members will continue working with and for our residences and businesses. We are excited to see what the newest changes bring from our efforts, passions, and projects to enrich our community. Stay tuned, stay informed, and stay involved!

Tonja Brice, Village Council President