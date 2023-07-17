Letters to the Editor July 15, 2023

Hannah’s Legacy

The Hannah’s Legacy Foundation would like to thank the 100 golfers and 130 dinner guests that attended our 6th annual golf outing at Atlas Valley Country Club on June 17th.

The generosity of the golfers, sponsors, and community raised over $20,000.

We want to recognize the volunteers who helped with registration and the prize holes.

The funds raised will fund scholarships for deserving Goodrich students and other worthy community needs.

Our goal is to carry on all the good Hannah did in her life and help all those we can.

We hope to see all of you again next year!

Thank you,

Jeff Dawley

Knights of Columbus

K of C Council #6824 organizes many fundraising events through the year where funds raised are then donated back to organizations or causes in need. One recent fundraising event organized by Bill Venglar was the “Bob Knowles Annual Sporting Clay Shoot.”

Knowles, a local businessman and active K of C Council # 6824 member, passed away several years ago but his memory lives on through this fundraising event held in his name. Club Create North Oakland County, (CCNOC) was selected by K of C Council #6824 as the beneficiary of proceeds from this event.

CCNOC, an affiliate of Michigan Arts Access (a 501c3 non-profit), offers an art and social class for adults (18 and older) with special needs. CCNOC started in 2013 with five founding members and has grown to 44 active members today. CCNOC classes are currently offered once a month and are hosted by the Orion Art Center at their studio on Clarkston Road.

“Club Create North Oakland County, an all volunteer organization, was very fortunate to be selected as the beneficiary of funds collected by K of C Council #6824 as the result of this fundraising event,” said Robert White, CCNOC coordinator. “The donation will be used to purchase art supplies, contract with art instructors and hopefully add a second monthly class later this year.”

“Thanks to all who participated in this event as well as the many businesses that made contributions in the form of donations and door prizes making this event a success and the resulting donation possible.”

Robert White