Richard Main

Main, Richard Owen – Age 84, of Goodrich, passed away October 19, 2024. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Sharp Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Road, Grand Blanc. Visitation will be held 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Saturday, October 26. Those desiring may make contributions in his memory to Goodrich Cemetery or Goodrich United Methodist Church.

Richard was born July 16, 1940 in Goodrich, Michigan, the son of Minor Main and Jeannette (Biggs) Main. He married Dee Ann Walter on May 25, 1963. A native of Goodrich, he was very active in serving the community. He served on the Village of Goodrich Counsel and the Goodrich Athletic Boosters. He served with the Atlas Fire Department for over 25 years. Richard retired in 2018 from Ken’s Redi-Mix Inc. He loved his family very much. He enjoyed snowmobiling with family and friends, hunting, fishing, camping, and attending his grandchildren’s events. He loved spending time at the cabin in the U.P.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dee Ann; three children, Kevin Main (Lisa) of Goodrich, Kelly (Gary) Lamb of Grand Blanc, and Kurt (Pam) Main of Goodrich; grandchildren, Eric (Kamryn), Erica, Jenna, Jacob (Kate), Katelyn (Pat), Kendra (Blake) and Heather; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Hazel, Eli, Summer, and Peyton; siblings, Phyllis Nylander, Virginia (Jim) Howard, and Lewis Main; several nieces and nephews; and many friends and co-workers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Minor and Jeannette Main; and brother, George Main.