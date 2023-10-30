Letters to the Editor Oct. 28, 2023

Retirement

For some time now, I have been experiencing some health care issues that is hindering me from performing my duties as a member of our Village Council.

Therefore, I have decided to retire.

It has truly been an honor to have been elected twice by our townspeople to serve them. I hope that in some way I have fulfilled their faith in me to do the right thing. Successes include improved trash services for our village and major upgrades to our Historical Society’s Old Mill and School House buildings. Failures include no usable trail system and no improvement to our air quality in our village. Let’s get going on these.

On a positive notice, it’s been a real pleasure working with our village manager, Ryan Madis, and observing all the incredible things that he has been able to accomplish for our village -he’s a keeper!

Finally, I want to say how blessed I’ve been to live in such a great town with great people for these past 40 years – God’s been good to me.

Pat George

Ortonville Village Council

Thank you

Groveland township residents, Thank you for your support and well wishes during my transition into retirement. It was wonderful to see so many of you celebrating my retirement with me on October 11. It has been an honor and my pleasure to serve the residents of Groveland. I look forward to seeing everyone throughout the community now that I am retired. Thank you.

Patti Back

Congratulations

I congratulate the Brandon Township Library on being awarded a grant from the American Library Association. In 2018 I was a community member of the library’s Strategic Planning Committee. We asked that quiet study spaces be added to the plan.

It is good to know that some of the library’s alcoves will be outfitted to accomplish another of the committee’s goals. This is an example of our library continuing to provide for the needs of the community.

Bill Rathburg

Brandon Township