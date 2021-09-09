Letters to the Editor September 11, 2021

Vote yes on bond

Dear Editor,

This is for parents and grandparents of our younger Brandon School students. My family has lived in the Brandon School District for a quarter of a century. My two kids are Brandon graduates of 2014 & 2015. I know how important it is for learning that students have great school facilities. My kids had great facilities, teachers, and staff. I want your kids to have the same if not better! Yes, we still have an exceptional educational community (teachers and staff), but our facilities are in desperate need of repairs and upgrades. Our 5th graders are the class of 2029.

This two-series bond is expected to cover needed repairs and upgrades through then. We must remember our kindergarteners are our Class of 2034 and how they need our school district to stay strong and competitive. Please VOTE YES on the School Bond Vote. It is a ZERO mill increase. It is about the future of our kids. VOTE YES 4 Brandon Kids on November 2nd.

Diane and Scott Salter, Groveland Twp Resident

Supplies to 153 students

Dear Editor,

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

We cannot thank you enough for your kindness. Please know how grateful we are to everyone who so generously donated school supplies and gave of their time to our OCEF 2021 School Supply Project. We would like to thank the Ortonville Eastern Star Chapter #286, the Cosmic Connection, all of the churches, and the members of our community who contributed so generously to this project.

With your support we were able to provide school supplies to 153 students in 56 families. Because of you, our students can experience a positive start to their school year.

Again, thank you for making their day.