Linda Rockwell

ROCKWELL, LINDA JEAN of Ortonville, Michigan; died on March 4, 2023. She was 75. Linda was born on September 30, 1947 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Stephen McKinley and Virginia Mary (nee: Arrowsmith) Jantz. She married Charles Rockwell on February 18, 1972 in Pontiac, Michigan he died on June 27, 2018. She is survived by her daughter Ginny Studer; one sister, Ruth (the late Paul) Lund; her sister-in-law Barbara (the late Bob) Bentley; also many nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Rockwell II and her sister, Carol Furman. Linda was a 1965 Clarkston High School graduate. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Final resting place will be June 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rejoycful Animal Rescue P.O. Box 46354 Mount Clemens, Michigan 48046​ www.rejoycefulrescue.org Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .