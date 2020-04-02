Local funeral home emphasizes safe gatherings during COVID-19

By David Fleet

Editor

The importance of having a funeral to honor the deceased and giving loved ones and opportunity to celebrate that life is unquestioned.

Roy Langolf owner and manager of Village Funeral Home, 135 South St. Ortonville is deeply committed to promoting the value of the funeral, the unprecedented novel Coronavirus requires the funeral profession to flatten the curve of this pandemic. In an effort to protect the health of attendees, funeral home staff, clergy; and reduce the potential for community spread the National Funeral Directors Association recommends limiting the size of gatherings to no more than 10 people.

“I never imagined we would take this difficult step,” said Langolf. “We felt this is necessary to prevent community spread. We know this will be very difficult as you grieve the loss of your loved one. These are challenging times and we will continue to provide options for commemorating the life of a loved one that is safe for everyone involved.”

“We appreciate your understanding,” he added. “Village Funeral Home will continue to be open and our phones will be answered 24 hours a day.”