Local road work will dominate summer

Keep an eye on the road for the rest of the summer, because Road Commission for Oakland County projects will be starting soon.

The first project will close McGinnis Road to through traffic on July 13 between Grange Hall and Wildwood road in Groveland Township. The project will be a culvert replacement, and the detour will be Grange Hall to Wildwood roads and back to McGinnis Road and vice versa. In case of inclement weather, the project will take place on July 14, though it is expected to only take the weekend to minimize traffic impact.

The second project is a resurfacing project on July 15 on Oakwood Road in Groveland, Brandon townships and the Village of Ortonville, between M-15 and Leece Road. The road will remain open during the project, but motorists can expect delays. The project is funded by federal and RCOC dollars and will cost approximately $565,000.

The two-mile resurfacing will include milling sections of the road, paving with asphalt, an extension of the westbound Oakwood Road right-turn lane to northbound M-15, drainage improvements in a few areas, an ADA compliant crosswalk at North Church Street and Oakwood Road, and a new guardrail, signage and pavement markings. The project is expected to be finished in late August.

The largest project will be a resurfacing project on Dixie Highway.

“It’s a simple resurfacing project,” said Craig Bryson, public information officer for the RCOC. “There will be lane closures, but the road itself will never be closed.”

The project, between Oakhill Road and I-75, will be in two phases, the first of which will begin July 22 and go to Aug. 18. The second phase will be Aug. 19-Sept. 11.

“We’re timing it so that we’re not doing the section by the Renaissance Festival while that’s going on,” said Bryson. “It is also funded federally.”

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is set to open Aug. 17 and continues until October. About 20,000 visit the event each weekend.

While there isn’t an exact date, keep an eye out for a resurfacing project planned for Grange Hall Road between Van and Jossman roads, which is planned for 2019.