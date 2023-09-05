M-15 culvert work extended

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — Earlier this summer the Michigan Department Of Transportation began two projects on M-15 in Atlas Township.

Replacement of the Cummings Drain culvert between Maple and Hill roads along with the Paddison Drain culvert between Kipp and Horton roads are currently under construction. The culverts are being replaced simultaneously and to maintain traffic, temporary signals allowing one lane of traffic through the work area were installed.

Keith G. Brown, Construction Engineer Davison Transportation Service Center Michigan Department of Transportation provided updates on the both projects.

“We have run into some additional delays, mainly due to weather,” said Brown. “The culvert just north of Horton Road is looking like the end of September to have it completed and open. The new culvert is in and just needs to be finished. The temporary culvert will then be removed.”

“The north culvert is in a littler better shape, and weather permitting, should be completed by mid-September.”