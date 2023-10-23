M-15 road woes nearing completion

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.— Earlier this summer the Michigan Department Of Transportation began two projects on M-15 in Atlas Township.

The end is in sight.

Replacement of the Cummings Drain culvert between Maple and Hill roads along with the Paddison Drain culvert between Kipp and Horton roads remain under construction. The culverts are being replaced simultaneously and to maintain traffic, temporary signals allowing one lane of traffic through the work area were installed.

Keith G. Brown, Construction Engineer Davison Transportation Service Center Michigan Department of Transportation provided updates on the both projects.

The work at Cummings Drain between Maple and Hill roads is wrapped for MDOT. but Consumers Energy will be using a temporary signal to complete the relocation work for the gas main. This work should be wrapped up by the end of the month.

At Paddison Drain between Horton and Kipp roads should be completed by the end of the month. Consumers Energy is expected to complete gas main work before it reopens.