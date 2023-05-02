Madolyn Roberts

ROBERTS, MADOLYN GWENYTH (MOORE) died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 21, 2023. She was 92. Gwen was born in Muskegon, Michigan to Mary Veronica (Woodard) Moore and Ernest William Moore on June 3, 1930. Her five siblings preceded her in death along with her loving husband, Donald H. Roberts who died in 1997. Her siblings were Samuel K. Moore, Bonita J. Wootton, Ann Terese Witkowski, Gloria V. Mish-Thompson and Lowell W. Moore. She is survived by 15 nieces and nephews along with many grand nieces and nephews. Two nephews and two nieces also preceded her in death.

Gwen was a former teacher in the Oakland County school district and received her teaching certificate and Bachelor of Arts in Education from Michigan State College, which later became Michigan State University. She was a proud Spartan, and a proud member of the Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) international honorary organization for women educators.

Gwen was a voracious reader throughout her life, and after retiring from teaching, she went to work at the Brandon Township Library in Ortonville, MI where she lived. She loved her job and was always willing to share her knowledge of reading through recommending book series, recent releases or historical novels with library patrons. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Ortonville where she helped with funeral luncheons and community events.

Gwen loved to cook, and she shared this love by baking brownies, cookies, cakes and her famous hot fudge sauce with anyone and everyone. She would tweak recipes until she got it just right, and was more than willing to teach you how to make her special treats.

Donald and Gwen loved animals and they raised prize winning Brittanys for field trials, had ducks, cats and eventually added harness racing horses to their 40 acre farm in Oakland County. After many years, they sold their farm and moved into the town of Ortonville. Gwen spent the last several years at Aquinata Hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan with the Dominican Sisters at Marywood where she was loved and well cared for by the staff and sisters.