Man arraigned in township stabbing

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — A Rochester Hills man has been arraigned on two felony counts of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm and one account of possession of a weapon with unlawful intent.

Evan Joseph Moore, 20, was arraigned in front of Honorable Judge Kostion on April 5 for allegedly stabbing two people in Brandon Township. He was denied bond due to prior charged.

At 10:18 p.m., on April 2, Brandon deputies responded to a report of aggravated assault with a knife. Dispatch advised that two subjects had been stabbed.

Moore was still on the scene. Upon arrival, deputies were unable to interview victims as they were transported to the hospital for numerous stab wounds in the back.

Deputies spoke with witnesses, who said that Moore and another witness came into the residence, and Moore was told to leave, and that he couldn’t stay there anymore. Moore and a witness went into one of the bedrooms, and the witness started screaming ‘Don’t do it, don’t do it’, but wouldn’t let anyone in the room. Moore eventually came out to confront one of the victims and allegedly wanted to fight him.

The witness got between them, and told the victim to go outside, which he did. Moore then allegedly went out after him, and two of the witnesses started arguing. They then noticed that Moore and the two victims were on the ground fighting outside. One of the victims got up and said ‘he got me with something. I think it was a knife’, and everyone stopped fighting. Moore said he stood up and admitted he stabbed both the victims. He said he did it in self defense. Other victims corroborated the statement.

Deputies spoke with Moore, who said that the two men jumped on him, and that he stabbed them out of self defense and he didn’t mean to hurt anyone.

He was placed under arrest at the scene and lodged at Oakland County Jail. The blade deputies were given was a fixed blade, five inches long, with a black sheath.

Both of the victims were in stable condition.

The following investigation revealed that Moore had been confronted by the victims and he struck them, causing all three to fall to the ground, where he then stabbed both victims multiple times.

Moore is being lodged at Oakland County Jail without bond.