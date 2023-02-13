Mark Voorhees

VOORHEES, MARK R. of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly February 10, 2023 at 68 years of age. Cherished son of Hazel Voorhees; brother of Vanessa (David) Meyer and twin brother of Steven (Rhonda) Voorhees; uncle of Stefanie (Andrew) Smith, John (Alexa) Meyer, and Cassie (Lucas) Murphy; great uncle of several nieces and nephews. Also survived by his father, John Voorhees. Mark was a licensed residential builder and partner with his brother Steven, owned and operated Voorhees Construction for over 35 years. He was a Harley Davidson “rambling man” racking up over 250,000 miles on his Harley in the US and Canada. An antiques collector, Mark also possessed a trophy winning John Deere Tractor. He will be dearly missed and to never be replaced. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.