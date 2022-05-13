Memo from the Publisher 5-14-22

About a month ago we announced that the paper you are reading now was joining View Newspaper Group.

No doubt some of you wondered what type of changes would come with that acquisition.

Today, we are proud to unveil a new design for The Citizen that we think readers will find interesting and easy to navigate.

What is not changing is The Citizen’s dedication to providing the best in local news coverage, information about our local schools and student achievements both on and off the playing fields and courts, as well as interesting stories about our local businesses and neighbors.

Our team at View Newspaper Group believes so strongly in the importance and power of community newspapers that we’ve made it our mission to deliver many of our local newspapers to all who wish to read it, regardless of one’s ability to financially support our mission.

From its start 27 years ago, The Citizen has been a free-circulated newspaper in and around Ortonville and Goodrich and will remain so.

That said, we are inviting those readers who wish to make an investment in your community to join us as a patron at whatever financial level you are able. (See details on Page 7).

Studies prove that the safest, most informed, happiest and healthiest communities are those with a strong, local newspaper. As a locally-owned newspaper company based in Lapeer with more than 250,000 copies in print each week, we have seen first-hand the power of increasing a newspaper’s footprint in a community.

Our team is honored to serve as a watchdog, a source of entertainment, a community partner and so much more. We are proud to deliver the marketing messages of local businesses to our readers, keeping the local economy strong.

Thank you for your support — both through the investment of your time and financially. Thank you for allowing us into your home. We are happy to be your community connection.