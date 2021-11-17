Michael Spanke

Michael J. Spanke

Of Franklin. Born to Eternal Life on November 13, 2021 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Willman) for 51 years. Loving dad of Marc (Britta), Brian (Rebecca) and Corinne (Chad) Azzaline. Proud “Pop Pop” of Halle, Clare, Delaney, Bennett, Enzo, Cruz and Zayn. Dear brother of Tim (Kelly), Pat, Corey (Susan) and the late Bill (Karen). Big Mike will be missed by many other loving friends and relatives.

Visitation Wednesday November 17, 2021 from 4-8 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 am at St. James Catholic Church (7219 S. 27th St., Franklin). Interment Monday November 22, 2021 at 2:30 pm at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy, MI.

Mike was a long time executive at General Motors. He was a huge sports fan, an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Mike was a man of strong faith, lived his life for others and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Church appreciated.