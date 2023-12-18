MSP: Domestic violence shooting ends in arrest

By David Fleet

Holly Twp. — At 10:40 p.m., Dec. 13, Michigan State Police Second District responded to a residence just west I-75 and Grange Hall Road for a domestic violence non-fatal shooting.

When troopers arrived at the residence they located a victim that had been shot in the leg. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and his mother were involved in a verbal argument over an upcoming court date.

The victim’s stepfather came out of the bedroom with a revolver and pushed the victim onto the couch. During the struggle the gun, that was in the stepfather’s hand, fired striking the victim in the lower calf of his right leg.

A bullet hole and powder burns were observed on the couch arm rest. Troopers located the revolver in a holster hanging on the headrest of the bed in the stepfather’s bedroom. The stepfather stated he returned it there after the shooting. The weapon was seized.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with no life threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 74-year-old male, was lodged at the Oakland County jail pending prosecutor review.