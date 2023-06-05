MSP investigate township hit-and-run

Groveland Twp. — Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened May 25.

According to MSP Second District, troopers were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. to Ortonville near Oakwood roads in Groveland Township for a pickup truck versus bicycle crash.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center was advised the pickup truck had left the scene immediately after the crash.

Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the bicyclist who stated he was crossing Ortonville Road when a pickup truck turned and struck him. The bicyclist had minor injuries to his legs and back. He was evaluated by EMS and he refused further treatment. There were witnesses who described the suspect vehicle as a silver quad cab pickup. The suspect driver was described as a young male. The pickup may have damage to the front bumper/grill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro North post at (248) 584-5740.