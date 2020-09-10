New contract for liaison officer

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- The township board voted 7-0 to approve the 2020-2021 Intergovernmental Agreement to provide a Police Liaison Officer for the Brandon School District starting Sept. 8, 2020-June 17, 2021.

“This contract is very similar to last year,” said Township Supervisor Kathy Thurman. “The dates have been changed a little bit, the amount has been increased a little bit because our contract with the county increased a little bit for 2021.”

The total amount of the contract is $56,052.05 plus overtime, up from last year’s contract amount of $55,266.84. The previous contract expired on June 12, 2020. The arrangement is for the Brandon School District to pay 50 percent of the cost for a patrol investigator during the school year for the police liaison position. During the school year, the liaison would spend 50 percent of his time working at the schools and 50 percent of the time working for the township as a detective.

“The agreement so far, like last year’s, worked out quite well. It’s a position that I definitely don’t want to lose,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “It does save us some money with that position because I’m able to offset on the days that he’s not in the school here at the substation, especially with overtime. I think already, just for 2020, I’ve used him for close to $11,000 worth that otherwise I would have had to hire the overtime.”

The contract between township and OCSO for the additional patrol investigator is good until the end of 2021.