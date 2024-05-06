New library study room now available for public use

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Brandon Twp. — The Brandon Township Public Library has completed construction on a new private study room.

“We are beyond excited,” said library director Laura Fromwiller. “This was one of the most requested additions to our library by the community in our last strategic plan.”

The project was completed with a $10,000 grant from the American Library Association. It enclosed an alcove that was previously open to the rest of the library, and now has a closeable glass door.

“We are also regularly asked if there is a private room to use for small group meetings, telehealth appointments, webinars, or Zoom conversations,” said Fromwiller. “And now we can say yes.”

Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).