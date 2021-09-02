New Reid Elementary Principal

By David Fleet

Kate Jordan is home.

The Goodrich resident for the past 37 years and 1998 Goodrich High School alumna was recently named Reid Elementary School Principal following the retirement of Beth Millerschin earlier this year.

“Being the Reid Principal is a dream come true,” said Jordan. “It feels great to be ‘home.’”

Jordan, earned an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from the University of Michigan – Flint and an MA in K-12 Administration from Central Michigan University. In 2011, she earned her Education Specialist degree from Oakland University.

“I am excited to continue to grow the many amazing programs that have been set up that benefit student learning and the whole child such as Leader in Me, Watch Dogs, Garden Leaders and more,” she said.

Jordan is a 14-year classroom teacher from Andersonville Elementary in the Clarkston Community Schools. She also was principal at both Murphy Elementary School for three years, and Schickler Elementary School for two years all in the Lapeer School District.

“I can’t wait for all of the students to fill the hallways and classrooms,” she said. “Watching the academic and social growth of students brings me such joy.”

Jordan first attended Reid Elementary School, beginning with Linda Jackson’s kindergarten class. Her parents have also been very active in the school district—her mother Karla Stebbins who retired last year, was the Oaktree Librarian and her father Mike, is a substitute bus driver.Kate has been married to Andrew for 16 years. The couple has two daughters that currently attend Goodrich.