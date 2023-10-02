Non-homestead millage renewal for Brandon Schools

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Brandon School District voters will have the opportunity to consider a non-homestead millage renewal on the November ballot.

“We’re going for a renewal only,” said Carly Stone, district superintendent. “We’re not looking for an increase at all.”

Currently, the millage allows for up to 18 mills to be levied from non-homestead properties, which are businesses or secondary homes. The district is not currently levying the full 18 mills.

“Our homeowners will have no affect,” said Stone. “These 18 mills provide over $2 million a year in revenue. That would be catastrophic to not have.”

The current yearly budget for the district falls around $26 million.

“The non-homestead millage has a huge impact on our ability to maintain business as usual,” she said. “The goal is to maintain what he wave at this time.”

The millage renewal would be for the current millage rate, which is just under 18 mills, and would affect only non-homestead properties. The election for the renewal will be on Nov. 7.