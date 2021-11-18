OCEF re-stock the food pantry

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is looking to re-stock their pantry after recent renovations to it.

We started the renovations in October,” said OCEF Chairperson Trudi Lentini. “Prior to COVID, the clients used to walk through and shop. Well during COVID we wanted to keep things clean, and with the wooden shelves, it just wasn’t possible to keep them the level of clean we wanted.”

The previously dirt floor was replaced with epoxy, and instead of wooden shelves, there are now wire shelves that are more sanitary.

It was also given a fresh coat of paint.

“We get food from Gleaners, and they drive these big pallets in, so we needed something durable,” said Lentini. “My volunteers, the clients, everyone loves it. People can’t believe the difference.”

The remodel is more organized, and gives OCEF more capacity for food and supplies to service their 140-150 clients every month.

But now that there is more capacity, there will be a collection on Dec. 4 at Bueches Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road. 9 a.m.-noon, Robin Loughlin will be there with her truck, filling the bed of it with donations. Personal hygiene items are needed, but for a full list of requested items, see Loughlin on Dec. 4.