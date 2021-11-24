OCSO:Car-deer crashes on the rise statewide

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.- Hunters strive to connect with a deer.

For motorists it’s just not the case

“We are getting several car-deer accidents a day,” said Lt. Greg Glover, Oakland County Sheriff Office Brandon Substation commander.

Crashes with deer increase during Michigan’s firearm hunting season which opened Nov. 15.

“It’s on a daily basis—including three of our patrol cars. Last year every car in the (Brandon Township) fleet hit a deer,” said Glover. “The last two years the number of crashes has increased dramatically.”

Early evening and morning hours are the worse, said Glover.

Following the start of the Nov. 15 gun deer season and the upcoming rut deer are on the move.

According to AAA, more than 43 percent of vehicle-deer crashes happen in October, November, and December.

Last year three people in motor vehicles and two people on motorcycles died in crashes with deer, while 1,400 people were hurt in crashes with the animals.

Deer crashes also cause at least $130 million in damages annually in Michigan, according to AAA

Michigan counties with most deer crashes in 2020:

Oakland (1,854), Kent (1,712), Jackson (1,471), Ottawa (1,363), Lapeer (1,243), Allegan (1,242), Genesee (1,169), Clinton (1,131), Washtenaw (1,068) and Sanilac (1,064)