By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- The Downtown Development Authority is again partnering with Consumers Energy and their ‘Our Town’ grant program to offer a buy-one-get-one opportunity for the Ortonville Downtown Dollars.

The grant gave the DDA $9,000 to support a Holiday BOGO Bucks program for a limited time, which will help to support the participating downtown businesses.

“It’s a key component of DDA’s mission to invest in our local businesses,” said DDA President Courtney McClerren. “Through the Holiday BOGO Bucks initiative, we will inject $18,000 in commerce into our small businesses for the holiday shopping season and into 2022.”

The Downtown Dollars program began during the 2017 holiday season, and has since generated over $30,000 in commerce for participating Downtown Ortonville businesses.

To purchase downtown dollars, go to the village office at 476 Mill Street or online at ortonvilledda.org/holiday-bucks.html

“By providing a match to our Downtown Dollars program, Consumers Energy is helping to spur commerce in our downtown,” said DDA Executive Director Matt Jenkins. “This partnership will make sure that more money is spent locally giving the local small shops we all enjoy a boost as they continue to experience ups and downs in this recovery.”