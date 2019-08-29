By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Hamilton’s Feed in downtown Ortonville has gone through some major renovations in the last few months to more resemble an old country store, in fitting with the hometown feel of Ortonville. “Our ‘Taste of Michigan’ section is newly expanded to include a variety of Michigan-made products, from Glen Arbor to Fosteria,” said Kris Harris of Hamilton’s.

“We now carry Cherry Republic products and raw cow milk cheeses. We also now have a full line of Amish jams, noodles and handmade rugs from Marlette.”Not only do they have Michigan-made products, there are plenty from right in the area.

“Locally, we carry a complete selection of Jodi Bee Honey from Clarkston and maple syrup from Polk Around Farm. We are always looking to add new products,” she said. While there are a bunch of new products, they still carry all the pet supplies that patrons might need.

“We are now in the process of expanding our pet food lines, many of which are made in the USA,” said Paul Amori, general manager. “Come in and see the variety.” In addition to pet foods and treats, there are plenty of other supplies. “Look at our homeopathic selection for natural supplements, including CBD products,” said Harris. “Pet Releaf is one our of leading CBD products for a number of pet ailments.” Hamilton’s Feed, 465 Mill St., Ortonville. (248) 627-3700