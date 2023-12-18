Parking issues halt future of old village fire hall

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— On Monday night the Goodrich Village Council voted 5-0 to send a proposal for a conditional use authorization on 10214 Hegel Road, the old fire hall back to the planning commission for reconsideration.

On Nov. 28, the village planning commission voted 5-3 with one abstention to deny a conditional use permit for the 1,200 square-feet old fire hall for renovations. The petitioners, Jonathan and Casey Schlinker who own the building were seeking to use the facility for workspace, client meeting, photography, videography, yoga, pop-up shop, market, workshop/classes, wedding shower, baby showers, birthday parties and networking events.

“Our hope is to bring people together creating a thriving community,” said Jonathan Schlinker, petitioner. “Per our flexible space will act as a communal gathering point, fostering a sense of camaraderie among Goodrich residents. Community events, social gatherings, and shared activities will knit our community even tighter.”

The petitioners will meet with village officials, village attorney along with planners to discuss changes with parking issues in the village.

“The offers of condition need to come from the property owner,” said Michael Gildner, village attorney who was in attendance. “It can’t come from us (village). Remanding it back to the planning commission, gives them (petitioner) the opportunity to come forward with new or amended conditions. Then the planning commission can consider that before it comes back to you (village council).”

In May 1942, construction of the first fire hall in downtown Goodrich was approved at a cost of $1,653, with the property valued at $300. The building was completed on June 16, 1942. A new fire hall was constructed in the early 1990s, about two blocks from the original site at 8081 Clarence St.