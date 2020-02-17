Paul Alderman

ALDERMAN, PAUL GERALD, DVM of Ortonville, Michigan died February 14, 2020. He was 77.

Born November 14, 1942 in Owosso, Michigan to the late Gerald and Dorothy (nee: Vernon) Alderman. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Frederick) Radley; step-daughter, Jennifer (Timothy) Johnson; grandchildren, Julia Borowicz, Paul Borowicz and Sean Radley; three brothers Wade (Laura) Alderman, Edward (Judy) Alderman and John Alderman. Dr. Alderman graduated from Michigan State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1967. He opened the Alderman Animal Hospital in 1975 serving the community for 45 years. Paul enjoyed hunting, boating and spending time at Higgins Lake with his family. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. till time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his honor. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com