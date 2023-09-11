Progress on high-speed, reliable internet for township

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.— Earlier this year Atlas Township formed the Citizens Advisory Committee for High Speed Access.

The scope of the committee is to take a grass-roots approach to not only bring internet access to all areas of the township and Village of Goodrich but make it reliable and strong. Since forming the committee, chaired by Jim Busch, the committee has conducted a survey of residents seeking data regarding needs of residents.

“One of the issues we have found in looking at high speed internet is knowing what providers are available in your area,” said Busch. “A key resource for residents is the FCC High Speed Internet map, searchable by address. The site will list companies that may provide service at your address. While the list is not always accurate it is a good starting point, he said.

Currently, three high-speed internet providers are available in the township: Verizon and T-Mobile both provide wireless internet service via a home gateway device and Starlink, which recently launched additional satellites creating openings for additional customers.

“While Starlink is more expensive it is a good option for rural areas,” he said.

Also, Mercury a new internet provider will soon be available.

In addition, the committee will be seeking assistance from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

The fund will disburse up to $20.4 billion over the next 10 years to bring fixed broadband and voice service to underserved communities.