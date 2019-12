Public Notice: Atlas Township

2020 ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD AND COMMISSION MEETING DATES

ALL MEETINGS WILL TAKE PLACE

AT THEIR REGULAR SCHEDULED TIMES

WITH THESE EXCEPTIONS (*)

TWP. BOARD MEETING

3RD MONDAY 5:30 PM

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21*

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18*

MONDAY, MARCH 16

MONDAY, APRIL 20

MONDAY, MAY 18

MONDAY, JUNE 15

MONDAY, JULY 20

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

PLANNING COMMISSION

3RD WEDNESDAY 7:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

4TH WEDNESDAY 7:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21

LAND DIVISION

will be scheduled as needed

ALL MEETINGS ARE HELD AT THE

ATLAS TOWNSHIP HALL, 7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

ADDITIONS AND/OR DELETIONS WILL BE INDIVIDUALLY POSTED ON OUR DOORS AND WEB SITE: www.atlastownship.org

Individuals with disabilities requiring aids or services should contact the Township Clerk Katherine Vick, P.O. Box 277 Goodrich, MI 48438 (810) 636-2548

This notice is posted in compliance with Public Act 267 of 1976, as amended, the Open Meetings Act, MCL 41.72a and (4) The Americans with Disabilities Act.

Posted by Katherine Vick, Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 12-28-19