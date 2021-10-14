Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

ELECTION CONSOLIDATION NOTICE

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Goodrich Area School

Millage Renewal

Temporary Polling Location Change, if you are a registered voter in Precinct 1 you will vote with Precinct 3 at Bridgewood Church, 10291 Green Rd. Goodrich, MI 48438.

Temporary Polling Location Change, if you are a registered voter in Precinct 2 you will vote with Precinct 4 at United Methodist Church, 8071 S. State Rd. Goodrich, MI 48438.

All Voters will resume voting at their Regular Voting Locations for future Elections unless noticed otherwise

If you would like to vote in this election but cannot attend the polls election day Absentee Ballots are available upon request by calling the township office at (810) 636-2548

Notice Posted Saturday, October 16, 2021

Posted by:

Katie Vick, CMC

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 10-16-21