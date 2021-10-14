Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP
ELECTION CONSOLIDATION NOTICE
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Goodrich Area School
Millage Renewal
Temporary Polling Location Change, if you are a registered voter in Precinct 1 you will vote with Precinct 3 at Bridgewood Church, 10291 Green Rd. Goodrich, MI 48438.
Temporary Polling Location Change, if you are a registered voter in Precinct 2 you will vote with Precinct 4 at United Methodist Church, 8071 S. State Rd. Goodrich, MI 48438.
All Voters will resume voting at their Regular Voting Locations for future Elections unless noticed otherwise
If you would like to vote in this election but cannot attend the polls election day Absentee Ballots are available upon request by calling the township office at (810) 636-2548
Notice Posted Saturday, October 16, 2021
Posted by:
Katie Vick, CMC
Atlas Township Clerk
Publish in The Citizen 10-16-21
ATLAS TOWNSHIP