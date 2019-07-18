Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

HELP WANTED

Applications are being accepted for the Brandon Township Edna Burton Senior Center full-time transportation driver. Applicant should have 2-years minimum driving experience in 11 to 14 passenger bus/van, possess a Chauffer’s license and have a clean driver record. Driver must be capable of assisting riders with disabilities, equipment, etc.

Please submit cover letter and resume no later than 4:00 pm, July 29, 2019 to:

Candee Allen,

Brandon Township Clerk

395 Mill St., PO Box 929

Ortonville, Mi. 48462-0929

Questions can be directed to The Clerk’s Office, (248) 627-2851.

Applications are open to Brandon Township employees and the public at large.

Brandon Township is an equal opportunity employer. It is our policy to make all personnel decisions without discriminating on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, sex, physical disability, mental disability, age, marital status, sexual orientation, citizenship status, national or ethnic origin, and any other protected status.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462

Publish in The Citizen 7-13-19, 7-20-19