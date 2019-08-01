Public Notice: Brandon Township

Request for Proposals

For ADA Improvements

At Fire Station #2

PROJECT: CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

FIRE STATION #2 ADA IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

3065 S. Sashabaw Road

Oxford, MI 48371

OWNER: CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Email: rblair@brandontownship.us

TYPE OF PROPOSALS:

Sealed bid proposals will be received by the Owner for the renovation of ADA Improvements at Fire Station #2. The bidding requirements, Conditions of the Contract, and description of the work are contained in the Contract Documents.

BID SUBMISSION DATE:

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Location: Office of Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929

BID OPENING:

Proposals will be opened publicly and read aloud on the date and time cited herein as follows:

Date Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time: 10:30 a.m. (local time) following bid submission

Location: Brandon Township Conference Room, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929

COPIES OF DOCUMENTS:

Specifications and bid forms will be available to General Contractors beginning Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (local time) by contacting the office of the Architect, Ehresman Architects via email at architects@ehresmanarchitects.com or at Brandon Township Clerk’s Office. Ehresman Architects will issue the requesting company(s) electronic (.pdf) files of the Contract Documents including drawings and specifications. The cost of the document reproduction will be the responsibility of the requesting party.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING:

There will be Mandatory Pre-bid Meeting on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (local time) at Fire Station #2 located at 3065 S. Sashabaw Road, Oxford, MI 48371.

Any bidder who fails to attend the pre-bid meeting and site inspection will be disqualified from bidding this project. The bidder’s representative at the meeting shall be solely responsible for insuring the Bidder’s name, complete address and phone number appears clearly and correctly on the Township’s attendance roster. Any addenda sent out are based on the accuracy of this attendance roster. Any Proposal received from a Bidder whose name does not appear on the Township’s attendance roster may be declared non-responsive and their bid not opened. This meeting is mandatory as there is no specific information available for quantities and all necessary measurements to determine materials necessary are the responsibilities of the Bidder.

ACCESS TO PLANS:

Bid documents are also available for examination (no purchase) at the following locations:

• Ehresman Architects (Architect of Record)

• Construction Association of Michigan (CAM)

• McGraw-Hill Dodge

• REED Construction Data

• Construction Data Company

• MITN

• Brandon Township Clerk’s Office

CDBG REQUIREMENTS:

This is a Federally Funded project. The Contractor and Subcontractors on this project must comply with HUD contract provisions 24CFR part 85.36 (i), the Davis-Bacon Act, Nondiscrimination, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Section 3 requirements, Anti-kickback Act, Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act, and Department of Labor Standards and Regulations as set forth in the Contract Bid Documents. This municipality is an equal opportunity employer, businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid.

PROPOSAL GUARANTEE:

A bid guarantee from each bidder equivalent to 5% of the bid price shall consist of a firm commitment such as a bid bond, certified check or other negotiable instrument accompanying the bid as assurance that the bidder will, upon acceptance of his or her bid, execute such contractual documents as may be required within the time specified. If a contractor fails to deliver the required bond, the bid will be rejected. Bid guarantee shall run for a period of ninety (90) days from the Bid Submission Date.

CONTRACT SECURITY:

The accepted bidder will be required to provide a satisfactory Performance and Labor & Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the Contract Sum for contract amounts in excess of $50,000.00 prior to commencement of the work.

PROPOSAL ACCEPTANCE:

The Owner reserves the unconditional right, in its sole and absolute discretion (for this provision and all other provisions contained in this RFP), to accept or reject, in whole or in part, any or all Proposals with or without cause. The Owner further reserves the right to waive any irregularity or informality in the RFP process or any Proposal, and the right to award the Contract to other than the Contractor(s) submitting the best financial Proposal (low bidder). The Owner reserves the right to request additional information from any or all Contractors. In the event Contractor’s Proposal is accepted by the Owner and Contractor asserts exceptions, special considerations or conditions after acceptance, the Owner, in its sole and absolute discretion, reserves the right to reject the Proposal and award the Contract to another contractor.

FAMILIAL RELATIONSHIP DISCLOSURE:

All bidders must provide familial disclosure in compliance with MCL 380. 1267 (Public Act 232 of 2004) and attach this information to the bid. The bids shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the Owner or any employee of the bidder and any member of the Board. The Owner will not accept a bid that does not include this sworn and notarized disclosure statement. Refer to 00 310 – Proposal Form for further information.

IRAN SANCTIONS ACT CERTIFICATION:

All bidders must provide certification that they are not an Iran linked business within the provisions of the Iran Sanctions Act, Michigan Public Act No. 517 of 2012. The bids shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement. Refer to 00 310 – Proposal Form for further information.

REFERENCES:

Please include three (3) references with company name, contact person name, email and best phone number. Refer to 00 310 – Proposal Form for further information.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 7-27-19, 8-3-19