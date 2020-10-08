Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Brandon Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing October 27. 2020, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Township Office, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462.

1) To consider for Special Use approval and Final Site Plan approval.

Parcel Identification number: 03-21-100-004

Common Description: 2370 Granger Road, Ortonville

2) To consider for rezoning to from GI (General Industrial) to C-4 (Mixed Business)

Parcel Identification number: 03-18-352-025

Common Description: 910 South Ortonville Road

3) To consider for Special Use approval and Preliminary Site Plan approval.

Parcel Identification number: 03-18-301-002

Common Description: Site affiliated with 104 Wolfe Road (Tower)

For any additional information regarding the above hearing please contact the Brandon Township Planning & Building Department, 248-627-4916.

NOTE: Face mask must be worn when in the Township Hall. Social Distancing will be mandatory. If occupancy load exceeds the required 6′ distancing, you will be asked to social distance in the hallway or exterior of the building, until your request comes before the board. Thank you for your cooperation.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 10-10-20