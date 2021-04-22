Public Notice: Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
PUBLIC HEARING
May 3rd – 7:00 P.M.
will hold a Public Hearing within its Regular scheduled meeting
at the Brandon Township Offices
For the purpose of receiving public comment on: approval of
Special Assessment roll for
Seymour Lake Weed Control S.A.D. #2
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act. Persons with disabilities who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting are requested to contact Supervisor Jayson Rumball at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929.
