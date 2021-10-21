Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF ELECTION

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

NOVEMBER 2, 2021 ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of Brandon Township:

Notice is hereby given that a special election will be held in Brandon Township on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At the following locations:

Precinct 1 & 2 – Brandon High School – 1025 S. Ortonville Rd. Ortonville, in the Cafeteria –Door #15

Precinct 3 – Oakwood Elementary School – 2839 Oakwood Road, Ortonville

Precinct 4 – Fire Station #2, 3065 S. Sashabaw Rd., Oxford, Brandon Township

Precinct 5 – Clarkston Lakes Clubhouse – 4260 Dogwood Blvd., Clarkston, Brandon Township

Precinct 6 – Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St., Ortonville

Please take notice that the Brandon School District will be voting on the following millage proposal as presented and listed below:

BRANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE COUNTIES OF OAKLAND AND LAPEER GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SITE PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $26,100,000

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Brandon School District in the Counties of Oakland and Lapeer, 1025 South Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan 48462-8739, telephone: (248) 627-1800.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT THE BONDS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, IF APPROVED BY MAJORITY VOTE OF THE ELECTORS AT THIS ELECTION, WILL BE GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS PAYABLE FROM GENERAL AD VALOREM TAXES.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America, Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 10-23-21