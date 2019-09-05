Public Notice: Groveland Township

groveland township

legal notice

The regular meeting for the Groveland Township Planning Commission will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. The purpose of the meeting is to hear the following:

Special Use 02-01-176-003

(Bedrock 1290 Ortonville Road)

Special Use 02-15-300-001

(Camp Tamarack Cell Tower)

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 9-07-19