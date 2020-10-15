Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Accuracy Test for the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 has been scheduled for WEDNESDAY, October 28th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to be conducted at the Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming and electronic equipment used to tabulate votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.

Patricia Back, Clerk

Groveland Township

4695 Grange Hall Rd.

Holly, MI 48442

248-634-4152

Publish in The Citizen 10-17-20