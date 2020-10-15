Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the Groveland Township County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that a General Election will be held in Groveland Township on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.at the following locations:

Precinct 1 – Groveland Township Office 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly

Precinct 2 – Fire Station #1 14645 Dixie Hwy., Holly

Precinct 3 – Fire Station #2, 3085 Grange Hall Rd., Ortonville

Please take notice that Groveland Township will be voting on PARTISAN SECTION: PRESIDENTIAL-Electors of President and Vice-President of the United States, CONGRESSIONAL-United States Senator, Representative in Congress 8th District, LEGISLATIVE-Representative in State Legislature 51st District, STATE BOARDS- Member of the State Board of Education, Regent of the University of Michigan, Trustee of Michigan State University, Governor of Wayne State University, COUNTY – County Executive, County Executive Term Ending 12/31/2020, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk and Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resources Commissioner, County Commissioner 2nd District, TOWNSHIP – Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer, Trustee, NONPARTISAN: JUDICIAL-Justice of Supreme Court, Judge of Court of Appeals 2nd District Incumbent Position, Judge of Circuit Court 6th Circuit Incumbent Position, Judge of Circuit Court 6th Circuit Incumbent Position Term Ending 01/01/2025, Judge of Circuit Court 6th Circuit Non-Incumbent Position, Judge of Probate Court Incumbent Position, Judge of District Court 52nd District, 2nd Division Incumbent Position, COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Board of Trustees Member Oakland Community College, Board of Trustees Member Mott Community College, LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT: Board Member Holly Area School District, Board Member Brandon School District, Board Member Goodrich Area Schools PROPOSALS: PROPOSAL 20-1 – A proposed constitutional amendment to allow money from oil and gas mining on state-owned lands to continue to be collected in state funds for land protection and creation and maintenance of parks, nature areas, and public recreation facilities; and to describe how money in those state funds can be spent. PROPOSAL 20-2 – A proposed constitutional amendment to require a search warrant in order to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications. OAKLAND COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION MILLAGE – Millage Replacement and Increase to Improve, Operate, and Maintain Parks, Open Space Areas, Trails, and Recreation Activities in Oakland County, Michigan OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL HOLLY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk office located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, Mi 48442. Sample ballots can also be found at www.grovelandtownship.net (follow the link to Secretary of State); they may also be obtained at the Groveland Township Office.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the Groveland Township clerk’s office.

Posted by Patricia Back, Groveland Township Clerk, 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, Mi. 48442

Publish in The Citizen 10-17-20