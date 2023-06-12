Public transportation survey results are in

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. —Members of a multi-community committee took a hard look at just how county officials are going to effectively use a couple million in newly gathered taxpayer money.

A survey was recently created and about 500 residents responded with feedback for the public transit needs of residents of Brandon, Groveland, Holly, Rose and Springfield townships as well as the villages of Ortonville and Holly.

Some of the results include 69 percent said they already have access to transit; 59 percent said they don’t desire public transit and only 30 percent would use transit outside their community.

“The five townships met with the villages, and decided to put out a survey to find out what the residents’ needs are for transportation,” said Holly Township Supervisor George Kullis. “We’re trying to be proactive.”

The survey comes after the passing of the Oakland County Transit Millage in Nov. 2022. The millage levies .95 mills on Oakland County residents over 10 years, replacing the SMART millage in communities. There is no option for communities to opt out. The mileage also did not pass in the townships of Northwest Oakland County, but had enough votes county-wide to pass.

Representatives from the five townships and villages will present the findings to county officials in a meeting this June. The county will then have the opportunity to respond.

Kullis said thousands of acres of farmland were taxed for transportation tax in the northern section of the county that will never benefit.

Approximately $2.5 million is being collected from the five townships yearly, but there is currently no service being provided to residents in these areas.

“They aren’t even going to have service in this area for three to four years,” said Kullis. “We don’t think that’s fair. The entire region was opposed to the transit tax. It passed, so now we just want to get some of the services we’re paying for.”

q Do you and your household currently have access to adequate transit?

Yes 69 percent – No 30 percent (456 responded).

q Do you or others in your household have a desire to access public transit in your community?

Yes 40 percent‑ No 59 percent (460 responded).

q What community do you currently call home?

Groveland 62; Holly 171; Rose 66; Brandon 38; Springfield 66; Ortonville 21 and others 46.

q Have you taken part in the use of public transit before?

Yes 40 percent-No 59 percent (465 responded)

q Were you aware of the Oakland County Transit millage?

Yes 85 percent-No 14 percent (462 responded)

q What are your expectations of the Oakland County transit millage?

Continued access to community transit programs already in place for seniors and the disabled 46.59 percent. Access to ride share such as Uber, Lyft 22 percent. Access to busses and bus stops in my community 39 percent.

q If public transit was available in your community, where would you like it to take you?

Neighboring communities 68 percent; Communities outside of mine but within Oakland County 59 percent; Communities in neighboring countries such as Fenton or Grand Blanc 59 percent; Communities like Detroit 42 percent. (319 responded)

q Why would you use public transit?

Transportation to appointments in and around my community: 51 percent; Transportation to appointments outside my community: 51 percent; Safe transportation to recreation around my community: 56 percent; Safe transportation outside my community 54 percent; Daily travel around my community 36 percent and Daily travel outside my community 30 percent.